Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,266 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SU traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,983. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.