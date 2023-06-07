Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,837 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSRM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $31,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Activity

SSR Mining Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,926.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSRM stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. 477,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,831. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

Featured Stories

