NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NIOX Group Stock Performance

NIOX Group stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 64.60 ($0.80). 198,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,132. NIOX Group has a twelve month low of GBX 33.10 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 65 ($0.81). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of £271.05 million, a PE ratio of 2,080.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Get NIOX Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIOX Group news, insider Jonathan Emms sold 227,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £100,073.16 ($124,407.21). 61.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIOX Group

NIOX Group Plc, a diagnostics and management company, provides point-of-care fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) diagnosis and management products worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a portable system for the non-invasive measurement of nitric oxide in human breath. The company was formerly known as Circassia Group Plc and changed its name to NIOX Group Plc in September 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIOX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIOX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.