NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NIOX Group Stock Performance
NIOX Group stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 64.60 ($0.80). 198,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,132. NIOX Group has a twelve month low of GBX 33.10 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 65 ($0.81). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of £271.05 million, a PE ratio of 2,080.00 and a beta of 1.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NIOX Group news, insider Jonathan Emms sold 227,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £100,073.16 ($124,407.21). 61.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About NIOX Group
NIOX Group Plc, a diagnostics and management company, provides point-of-care fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) diagnosis and management products worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a portable system for the non-invasive measurement of nitric oxide in human breath. The company was formerly known as Circassia Group Plc and changed its name to NIOX Group Plc in September 2022.
Read More
- The Dave & Buster’s Rebound Is Still In PLAY
- Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software’s Investment Appeal
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for NIOX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIOX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.