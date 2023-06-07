nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.95

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 86823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on nLIGHT from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT Trading Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $682.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.41 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in nLIGHT by 1,588.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in nLIGHT by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in nLIGHT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in nLIGHT by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.