Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,312,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the previous session’s volume of 616,100 shares.The stock last traded at $17.47 and had previously closed at $17.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $831.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.47 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

