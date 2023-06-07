Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 30,000 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 61,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,050. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 242.26% and a negative net margin of 3,514.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.