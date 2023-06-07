Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $225,000 Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 173,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,790. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $65.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

