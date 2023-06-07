Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $436,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.92. 11,353,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,781,641. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average of $70.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

