Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $486.94. 589,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,367. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.14. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $503.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

