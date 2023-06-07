Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 6,743 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.18. 3,518,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,158,379. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

