Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 25,397 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,397 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.06. 9,380,188 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

