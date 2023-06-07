Northland Securities Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $41.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.89% from the stock’s current price.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Ciena stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.35. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

