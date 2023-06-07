Northland Securities Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $41.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.89% from the stock’s current price.
CIEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.
Ciena Stock Performance
Ciena stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.35. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ciena
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
