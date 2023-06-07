Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 7.3% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.76. 3,513,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,260,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Novavax Stock Up 6.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $662.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 126.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1,572.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading

