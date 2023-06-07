Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

