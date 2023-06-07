NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,535,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 451,039 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.18% of NVIDIA worth $662,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,591 shares of company stock worth $50,325,990. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $383.57. 24,938,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,506,738. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $419.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

