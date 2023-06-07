NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,863.33.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total value of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858,842.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,795.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,986.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5,713.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,231.69.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $116.56 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 410.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

