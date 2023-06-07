OFS Credit Company, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:OCCIN)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:OCCIN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. 1,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $24.45.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

About OFS Credit

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.