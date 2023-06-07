OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

OFS Credit Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $24.45.

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

