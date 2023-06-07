ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.24. 7,705,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,916,759. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.51.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

