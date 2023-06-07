ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004,388 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $525,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after acquiring an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,345,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,377,000 after acquiring an additional 574,759 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

