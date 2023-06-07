Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.30

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.30 and last traded at $112.21, with a volume of 94281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ju Jin sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $132,711.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $860,680. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,762,000 after purchasing an additional 87,051 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,826,000 after acquiring an additional 239,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,312,000 after acquiring an additional 58,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 35.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,169,000 after acquiring an additional 427,056 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

See Also

