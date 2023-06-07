Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.34 and last traded at C$8.28. Approximately 19,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 72,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.99.
Orocobre Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of -36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.68.
Orocobre Company Profile
Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.
