Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Position Increased by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 509.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 440,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,160. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.21.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

