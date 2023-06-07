Ossiam Decreases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ossiam lessened its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMS. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Insider Activity

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.