Ossiam Has $697,000 Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ossiam reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.52%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,442,599.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,442,599.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $455,803 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.