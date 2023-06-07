Ossiam Sells 11,874 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ossiam trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,874 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

NYSE:JCI opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.