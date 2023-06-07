Ossiam Sells 1,621 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $200.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.68 and a 200 day moving average of $199.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

