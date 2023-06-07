Ossiam Sells 690 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Ossiam trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

