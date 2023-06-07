Ossiam Trims Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Centene were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,790 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 864.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Centene by 132.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,738,000 after acquiring an additional 885,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,266,000 after acquiring an additional 855,690 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

