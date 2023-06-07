Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Acquires Shares of 22,011 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,011 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Illumina by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Illumina by 188.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,748,000 after buying an additional 331,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 291,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth $47,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.09. 464,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,844. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.01. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $248.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.