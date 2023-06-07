Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Acquires Shares of 44,099 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.57. 1,158,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,741. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $178.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $882,660.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at $299,647,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,011 shares of company stock valued at $38,536,954. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.