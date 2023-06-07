Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Buys Shares of 199,519 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 199,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,492,000. Prologis accounts for about 1.2% of Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $183,115,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $127.47. The stock had a trading volume of 726,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,141. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

