Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Buys Shares of 60,858 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3,005.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,484,000 after purchasing an additional 679,772 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 834,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 444,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,867,000 after purchasing an additional 348,782 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.72. The stock had a trading volume of 979,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,526. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

