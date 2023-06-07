Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Invests $15.44 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after acquiring an additional 164,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,030 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,472,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,185. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.87.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

