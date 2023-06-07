Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Invests $27.92 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 617,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,916,000. Citigroup comprises 1.5% of Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

NYSE C traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.80. 5,316,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,145,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

