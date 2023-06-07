Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Makes New $4.63 Million Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.48. 179,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $147.71. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.77.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

