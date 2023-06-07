Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Makes New Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 161,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,187,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,449,000 after acquiring an additional 415,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327,833 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in PDD by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in PDD by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,492 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Nomura raised their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.44. 5,128,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,272,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.87. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

