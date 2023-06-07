Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Purchases New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after purchasing an additional 286,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after purchasing an additional 374,203 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,614,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

Shares of PSA traded up $8.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.71. 384,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.10. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

