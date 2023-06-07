Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Purchases Shares of 667,028 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 667,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,446,000. Yum China makes up 1.9% of Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd owned 0.16% of Yum China as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 702,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,905. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.45.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at $812,250,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.