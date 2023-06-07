Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd Takes Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 428,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,160,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of H World Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.17. The stock had a trading volume of 652,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,244. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $53.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -384.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HTHT. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

About H World Group

(Get Rating)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

