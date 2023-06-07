Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.60 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.80-11.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.21. 395,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

