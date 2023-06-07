Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.30

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Pacific Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pacific Assets Trust Price Performance

LON:PAC opened at GBX 377.98 ($4.70) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 358.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 358.79. The company has a market capitalization of £457.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,692.86 and a beta of 0.38. Pacific Assets Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 303 ($3.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 384 ($4.77).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Impey purchased 7,000 shares of Pacific Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($30,457.48). Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Assets Trust Company Profile

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

