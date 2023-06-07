Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $16.16 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,281 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of ManpowerGroup worth $16,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,652,000 after buying an additional 519,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,946,000 after buying an additional 132,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Shares of MAN opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $92.43. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.73%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.