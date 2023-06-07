Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $18.44 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 4,305.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,996 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $18,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 176,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

