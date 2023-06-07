Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,542,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FIX traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $160.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,191. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $161.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

