Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 129,195 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,195 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of WestRock worth $17,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis boosted its position in WestRock by 2,897.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 510,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 493,165 shares during the period. Mirova bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in WestRock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 68,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRK traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. 156,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -22.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

