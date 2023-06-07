Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,450 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $21,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Teradyne by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Teradyne by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.23. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,593 shares of company stock worth $249,408. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

