Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,786 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of DXC Technology worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

DXC Technology Stock Up 2.3 %

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 249,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,474. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

