Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,581 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

