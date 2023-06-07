Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,715 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Korn Ferry worth $14,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 475.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE KFY traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

